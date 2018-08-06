BURLINGTON — The sixth annual Tall Tales Music Festival returns with live music performances by national touring acts on the streets of historic Downtown Burlington Friday and Saturday, Aug. 10-11.
The music Lineup includes Erin Rae, Nicole Atkins, Lilly Hiatt, Tristen, Field Report, Ruby Boots, Coco Reilly, Kashena Sampson and The Savage Radley.
Free music workshops, local food, craft beer and wine, and activities for fans of all ages will be available.
The Kids Zone will have bounce houses, face painting, games, and arts and crafts.
Ping-pong, bags and assorted yard games can be played in the streets.
Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. There is no admission fee. For more information, go to www.talltalesfestival.com.
