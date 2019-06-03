Tall Ship Red Witch announces the opening of its 2019 sailing season from Reef Point Marina, 2 Christopher Columbus Causeway, on Tuesday, June 11.
The 77-foot, 41-ton wooden vessel is a replica of a mid-19th century Great Lakes schooner.
The 49-passenger Red Witch will offer 70-minute public sailing excursions and private charters on Lake Michigan from both Racine and Kenosha through September. Excursions will depart from its dock at Racine’s Reef Point Marina Dock E on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from Kenosha’s south harbor wall at 54th Street and Fifth Avenue on Thursdays through Sundays.
Tickets are on sale now for public sail times through July 14. Tickets for remaining summer dates will go on sale July 1. Guests can find public sail times and purchase tickets online at www.RedWitch.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the ship prior to sailing based on availability. Tickets for public sails cost $25 to $30 for adults and $20 for children age 7 and younger.
Private charters are also available for group events.
Tall Ship Red Witch LLC is a member of Tall Ships America, and has been used as an educational platform for traditional rig sailing and maritime history. Owner/Captain Andrew Sadock is a licensed United States Coast Guard Ship Master (captain) and has been piloting large sailboats in San Francisco Bay and Lake Michigan since 1988.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.