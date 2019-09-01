{{featured_button_text}}

KENOSHA — Kenosha’s Tall Ship Red Witch is offering special themed sails. The 49-passenger Red Witch offers 70-minute public sailing excursions and private charters on Lake Michigan. In addition to the regular day sails, sunset sails and happy hour sails, special events on the 2019 calendar include:.

  • Theatrical sails feature Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,”  Sept. 5. Five actors will portray 20 roles while sailing.
  • Full Moon Sail on Sept. 14.
  • Moonlight Sail on Sept. 13.

Concerts aboard Red Witch include:.

  • Solo guitarist/singer Matt Meyer on Sept. 5.
  • Celtic band D’Rogues at 5 p.m. Sept. 8.

Excursions depart from Kenosha’s south harbor wall, 54th Street and Fifth Avenue. Go to www.redwitch.com.

Red Witch is a replica of a Great Lakes working schooner from the mid-19th century, is 77-feet long and weighs 41 tons. Her two gaff-rigged masts carry 2,500 square feet of sail. Made of wood, Red Witch was built in 1986 in Bayou La Batre, Ala., at the boatyard of Nathaniel Zirlott, a commercial boat builder known for building rugged ocean boats.

