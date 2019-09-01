KENOSHA — Kenosha’s Tall Ship Red Witch is offering special themed sails. The 49-passenger Red Witch offers 70-minute public sailing excursions and private charters on Lake Michigan. In addition to the regular day sails, sunset sails and happy hour sails, special events on the 2019 calendar include:.
- Theatrical sails feature Shakespeare’s “The Tempest,” Sept. 5. Five actors will portray 20 roles while sailing.
- Full Moon Sail on Sept. 14.
- Moonlight Sail on Sept. 13.
Concerts aboard Red Witch include:.
- Solo guitarist/singer Matt Meyer on Sept. 5.
- Celtic band D’Rogues at 5 p.m. Sept. 8.
Excursions depart from Kenosha’s south harbor wall, 54th Street and Fifth Avenue. Go to www.redwitch.com.
Red Witch is a replica of a Great Lakes working schooner from the mid-19th century, is 77-feet long and weighs 41 tons. Her two gaff-rigged masts carry 2,500 square feet of sail. Made of wood, Red Witch was built in 1986 in Bayou La Batre, Ala., at the boatyard of Nathaniel Zirlott, a commercial boat builder known for building rugged ocean boats.
