RACINE — Racine's Got Talent will host a Talent Showcase from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center, 601 21st St.
Racine's Got Talent is a launch pad for students in grades five to 12 to display their talents in front of their peers. The event raises money for the John Bryant Center and provides the youth with a positive outlet to express their talents.
All different genres of music and talents are welcome. Individuals as well as groups can perform. Contestants must be Racine residents and performances must be family friendly.
This years judges are: Enrique Rodriguez, program manager of Backline MKE; Alex Connon, winner of Racine's Got Talent three; Alahna Rae, winner of Racine's Got Talent four; Erika Bozinovski, director/founder of Sweatshop Movement; Liamani Segura, Liamani Sings; and Nick Demske, leader of BONK!
People interested in performing or businesses interested in donating prizes to the winners can contact Jesse Booker at jaynovel@gmail.com. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/425900397996313/?ti=as.
