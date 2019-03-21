MOUNT PLEASANT — If you’ve been asked to “take a taste out of crime,” it’s not that someone has been misquoting McGruff the Crime Dog (his tag line is “Take a Bite Out of Crime”). It’s your invitation to Take a Taste Out of Crime, Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc.’s eighth annual wine, beer and Wisconsin cheese tasting fundraiser from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 29, at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.
In the atmosphere of an afterwork social, Take a Taste Out of Crime is an evening filled with samplings of food and drink, live music and the opportunity to do some friendly bidding. Featured is an expanded selection of wine and beer offerings (souvenir tasting glasses are provided) to complement delicate morsels of Wisconsin cheeses. Guests enjoy the company of friends and neighbors as they stroll through two ballrooms filled with beautifully displayed items, enhanced by live jazz music, while nibbling on hot hors d’oeuvres — meatballs, Italian sausage, pizza, stuffed mushrooms and more. Vegetable platters and nonalcoholic beverages are also included in the selection; a cash bar is also available.
Silent auction, raffles
Tastings are just a part of what the evening has in store. More than 150 items will be on exhibit through two banquet halls for silent auction bidding or raffles. There will be a huge selection of goods and services providing attendees with a wide array of bidding choices — from automotive, household and outdoor recreation items to sporting events and goods, entertainment gift certificates and themed baskets.
Back by popular demand is the Take a Taste Out of Racine’s Hospitality 100-square raffle. This prize package showcases certificates donated by more than 50 local restaurants and hospitality venues (imagine dining out locally once a week for an entire year). The 50/50 raffles are also ongoing throughout the night.
Entertainment
Local jazz group CSQ (Community Service Quartet) is participating in Take a Taste Out of Crime for its eighth consecutive year. The four musicians — Doug Clum on keyboards, Steve Jacob on saxophone, Paul Frederickson on drums and Jim Yorgan on bass — are enthusiastic about the return engagement.
“We call this our ‘gig heaven’,” said Clum. “It’s a great event and always wonderful for us — wonderful to play, do some tasting and visit with people. It’s a privilege to support RNW, and we appreciate how they partner with law enforcement.”
With its smooth jazz stylings, quartet Men in Black will be returning for its second year.
“It’s a great venue for the band, and we enjoy getting to play a wide variety of songs,” said Leif Peterson, Men in Black keyboard and vocalist. “We are honored to be a part of the fundraiser for this very important organization.” The quartet also features Jim Bednarek on lead guitar, Barry Wood on sax and Ken Stenzel on bass guitar.
Packer appearance
Another eight-year tradition is special appearances by noteworthy Green Bay Packer players. Packer player and NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Dave Robinson is this year’s featured guest from 6 to 8 p.m. A paid event ticket is required to greet and meet Robinson. He will autograph memorabilia or any item available for purchase at the event for a fee. Autograph fees benefit special charities.
Tickets
Tickets cost $30 advance and $40 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Erie Street Piggly Wiggly; Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly on Washington Avenue; the Racine Neighborhood Watch office, 800 Center St., Room 316, and online at www.racinenw.com/about_tatooc.html. Call 262-637-5711 for more information.
Major fundraiser
Take a Taste Out of Crime is the major fundraising event for the nonprofit Racine Neighborhood Watch Inc. Unlike other neighborhood watch programs across the country, RNW is not an extension of a specific law enforcement agency. As a nonprofit, RNW is in a unique position to partner with all community agencies including law enforcement, city and county departments, emergency management and other resources. RNW depends on grants, donations and fundraisers to carry out its mission.
Take a Taste Out of Crime proceeds support RNW’s mission to assist residents in creating safe, friendly and attractive neighborhoods throughout the Racine community; monies raised help fund Neighborhood Watch meetings, programming and events.
