RACINE — Known for his sharp material and near-perfect comedic timing, Tony Deyo brings the laughs during “Tony Deyo — Comedy Road Trip” as part of the Comedy Tonight series at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, at Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Transitioning from professional symphony musician to stand-up comedian, Deyo made his late night television debut on “Conan” in 2013. Within a year, he had added appearances on “The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson,” AXS TV’s “Gotham Comedy Live” and “Comics Unleashed with Byron Allen.” Deyo’s latest album, “Comedy Road Trip,” landed on the Billboard Magazine comedy chart, and debuted as the number one selling stand-up album on iTunes.
Opening for Deyo will be Vince Maranto. Maranto is among the quickest witted comics in the business, with his shows consisting of “everyday” occurrences and audience dialogue.
Tickets cost $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 62 and older, and $13 for students 21 and younger. Go to www.racinetheatre.org or call 262-633-4218.
