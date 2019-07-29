RACINE — "It's Like Poetry: Building a Toshiko Takaezu Archive at RAM" will be on display Aug. 2-July 26, 2020, in the Windows on Fifth Gallery at the Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St.
The exhibition features a variety of works from RAM"s collection by renowned artist Toshiko Takaezu (1922-2011).
RAM’s archive now numbers over 30 works, including Takaezu’s most expansive grouping, the installation comprised of 14 “human-sized” forms, the Star Series. Significantly, the museum’s holdings span the range of Takaezu’s working career — with a double-spouted pot from the 1950s being the earliest and the Star Series (1999-2000) being the latest. There are also drawings and prints — works with forms that echo the shapes of Takaezu’s three-dimensional pieces while also reflecting her sensitivity to shape and color. This exhibition features small bowls, toasting goblets, platters, two-foot high closed pieces and large spheres created over several decades of the artist’s career.
Takaezu created work — paintings, prints, fiber and cast bronze in addition to her well-known ceramic pieces of varying sizes — that embodied a poetic balance between art and life. RAM has been acquiring a range of pieces by Takaezu — from individual forms to multi-part installations — and establishing an archive that documents this significant artist who pushed the boundaries of clay in the late 20th century.
Takaezu was inspired by nature and the environment, noting the early influence of her home state, Hawaii. She combined this with an interest in color and surface — her signature Makaha blue (a rich blue) being one of many tones she used. She was an artist in tune with concepts of balance and harmony — interior/exterior, planning/unpredictability, calm/tense, large/small.
