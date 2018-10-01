RACINE — Susan Wente will be the featured guest artist at Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., on Friday, Oct. 5, during First Fridays. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Music will be provided by cellist Nolan Boerner.
The beauty of the Wisconsin landscape is a powerful inspiration for Wente's acrylic paintings. She has lived in southeastern Wisconsin for most of her life and has developed her own style of landscape painting. Wente's paintings show her soulful connection to nature. They are not meant to be entirely realistic but add a little drama and attitude from the artist's own imagination.
Wente holds a bachelor of art in art history from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, an art education degree from the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and a master of art in art education from Carthage College. She taught art at Saint Edward and Sacred Heart schools for 13 years before becoming an ESL teacher for Racine Unified School District schools where she worked for another 13 years. Now retired, she enjoys spending time working on her art.
Wente's exhibit, "Wisconsin Landscapes," will be on display at the gallery through October. Photographic Design Gallery & Framing is open for all downtown events and by appointment. Call 262-633-9899.
