UNION GROVE — Super Saturday returns to Village Square Park, Main Street and 10th Avenue, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7.
Activities include a Kids Corner, petting zoo, bags tourney, drum circle at 11:30 a.m., vendors and crafters, children's games, face painting, entertainment, bounce houses and food.
Entertainment includes a a Circus Show from Dinder Brothers Family Circus at 10 a.m. and a Pirate Show from Highwaymen Entertainment at 11 a.m.
DJ Jessie Ramos provides music from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
The annual Kiwanis Street Dance will be held from 5 p.m. to midnight on the Village Square with live music by Lunchmoney Bullies Duo at 5 p.m., Koltrane at 7 p.m. and Bedlam at 9 p.m.
