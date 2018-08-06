PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A Summer Bridal Show will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 11, at Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, 11800 108th St.
The bridal fashion runway show will feature an original designer collection presented by Education Runway Chicago, and men’s suits from Mike Bjorn's and Men's Warehouse. The event will include more than 30 wedding and food vendors, a "Yes to the Dress" pop-up boutique, bridal games, prizes, giveaways and love songs sung by Cheryl McCrary.
Prizes include a bridal party giveaway from JC Penny Salon Sephora, a deluxe bridal shower, gift gasket valued at $1,000, travel gift certificate from LaMacchia travel, gift cards and bridal party packages.
Admission is $5; free for brides. Go to www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-bridal-show-tickets-45789136540. The first 100 brides will receive swag bags.
