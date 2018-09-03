Subscribe for 17¢ / day
UNION GROVE — The annual Union Grove Kiwanis Club Street Dance will be held from 3 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, following Super Saturday events in the village.

Food and beverage sales start at 2 p.m. at Village Square Park in Downtown Union Grove.

Entertainment will be provided by Ernest Grice from 3 to 7 p.m. and Koltrane from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m.

There is no admission fee. Proceeds go back to the community through the Kiwanis Club.

