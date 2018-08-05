Subscribe for 17¢ / day

WATERFORD — Steely Dane is the next performer in the Water River Rhythms concert series from 6:30 to 9 p.m Thursday, Aug. 16, at Village Hall Park, 123 N. River St., on the Fox River.

The series concludes from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, with country and Americana music by The Whiskeybelles.

People are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and picnic fare, and settle in for an evening of entertainment and relaxation.

The food vendor is Cotton Exchange. Ample street parking is available throughout the immediate area. There is also the municipal parking lot next to the fire/police building (short walk across the bridge). For more information, go to www.waterfordriverrhythms.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments