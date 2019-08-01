RACINE — As a long-standing tradition in the Racine community, the Racine Art Guild will host its 52nd annual Starving Artist Fair — A Sunday in the Park from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, on the grounds of Gateway Technical College (East Park), 1001 Main St. There is no admission fee.
This is the largest annual art fair in the Racine community which will feature more than 110 artists. While many of the artists are local to Racine and Kenosha, this year’s fair will also host artists from Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa and Ohio, as well as a number of artists from the greater Chicago area. Some of the artists will be community favorites; some of them returning for more than 40 years, and some will be new to the community bringing types of work that have never been seen at the fair before.
New this year, the Guild will be presenting two different artist awards. The first award will be for Best in Show which will be chosen by a Racine Art Guild committee. The other award with be a People’s Choice award where the visiting patrons will be able to vote for their favorite artist. Each award recipient will receive $100.
As usual, the Guild will have three of their own booths in the fair. The first will be the Guild Boutique featuring a wide variety of artwork created by Guild members. Second will be their silent auction which features artwork donated by artists in the fair and auctioned off at reduced prices. The third booth is the Guild’s annual raffle. This year, Guild members have created various pieces of yard art. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at the raffle booth with the drawing being held at 3 p.m. Proceeds from both the silent auction and the raffle go towards scholarships which the Guild presents to local emerging artists.
Live music
In addition to visual arts, the Art Guild is excited to present live music. The lineup will begin at 9 a.m. with the Brandgás String Quartet who will be performing at the fair for the first time. At 11:15 a.m., the Guild has invited back the Young Strings who will perform a unique fusion of classical and rock music. Closing out the lineup will be Nolen Boerner beginning at 1:30 p.m. who is also a favorite returning from last year. The music stage is located next to the food court seating so attendees can rest, snack and listen to music at the same time.
Food
The Racine Art Guild has once again expanded their food selection for this year’s fair. New this year will be the Nimble Coffee Bar serving iced coffees, teas, breakfast sandwiches and vegan options. Wisconsin Meats will be grilling up sausages and other treats, All About Tacos food truck will be featuring gourmet pink tacos and Collinsville Sweet Wheel will feature fresh lemonade and sno-cones. In addition, the Guild is bringing back the Chaffee Concessions, Top Dog Hot Dogs and Cowboy Kettle Corn.
Kids Corner
There is also something to do for the little ones. The Guild will again offer the Kids Corner where children can spend time completing their own artwork. Guild members will be on hand to walk interested young artists through several different projects of their choice like making slime, making their own squish person, as well as drawing and making spinners. Kids Corner projects are free of charge. Returning will be Face Painting by Stephanie who has a unique selection of face paint applications.
Selfie Contest
Back again this year, will be the Face-In-The-Hole selfie contest. Guild members have created various famous paintings where visitors can insert their face and snap a selfie. The most creative complete set of selfies posted to the Starving Artist Fair Facebook page will win a prize. Complete details of the contest will be listed in the event program.
For more information, visit the Starving Artist Fair Facebook page or call 262-498-0099.
