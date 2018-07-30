Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The 51st annual Starving Artist Fair — A Sunday in the Park will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5, on the grounds of Gateway Technical College (East Park), 1001 Main St. The event is held by the Racine Art Guild as a fundraiser to provide scholarships to local emerging artists.

More than 100 art exhibitors will show a wide range of mediums including photography, painting, jewelry, woodworking, ceramics, glass, fiber art and metal. No item will be priced over $300.

A popular feature of the fair is the scholarship raffle. This year the raffle will feature reclaimed windows artistically decorated by Art Guild members. In addition, a silent auction will be held showcasing authentic artwork donated by the artists entered in the fair. Money raised in the raffle and the auction both go towards funding scholarships.

A boutique will feature Guild member’s art for sale and a Kidz Korner will offer children a chance to be creative with their own artwork. Food and drink will be available from various vendors and food trucks as well as live music. A customized photo spot will also be available. This event is free to the public.

