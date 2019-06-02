{{featured_button_text}}

WATERFORD — The annual Country Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, on the St. Thomas Aquinas Church grounds, 307 S. First St.

Thursday night features food from Cotton Exchange, Friday night has a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. ($12 adults, $11 children) and Saturday is a pig roast from 4:30 p.m. until sold out ($10 adults, $6 children). Sweet corn and cream puffs will also be sold.

The fair activities include amusement rides, bingo, cow pie bingo, silent and live auctions, and a grand raffle. Wristband specials for $20 will be available from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:

  • Thursday — Lunch Money Bullies, 7-11 p.m.
  • Friday — Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.-midnight
  • Saturday — Doo-Wop Daddies, 2-6 p.m.; Oil Can Harry, 8 p.m.-midnight

Fair hours are 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Go to www.stthomascountryfair.com/index.html.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments