WATERFORD — The annual Country Fair will be held Thursday through Sunday, June 6-9, on the St. Thomas Aquinas Church grounds, 307 S. First St.
Thursday night features food from Cotton Exchange, Friday night has a fish fry from 4 to 7 p.m. ($12 adults, $11 children) and Saturday is a pig roast from 4:30 p.m. until sold out ($10 adults, $6 children). Sweet corn and cream puffs will also be sold.
The fair activities include amusement rides, bingo, cow pie bingo, silent and live auctions, and a grand raffle. Wristband specials for $20 will be available from 5 to 11 p.m. Thursday, and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:
- Thursday — Lunch Money Bullies, 7-11 p.m.
- Friday — Bella Cain, 8:30 p.m.-midnight
- Saturday — Doo-Wop Daddies, 2-6 p.m.; Oil Can Harry, 8 p.m.-midnight
Fair hours are 4:30 to 11 p.m. Thursday, 4 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. Go to www.stthomascountryfair.com/index.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.