St. Rita Family Festival

Don Rosenberg, left, and Kevin Beykrich serve hot dogs at St. Rita Catholic Church during the 2017 St. Rita Festival. The 2019 festival will be held Aug. 16-18. 

 JACK ZELLWEGER, jack.zellweger@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — The annual St. Rita Parish Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 16-18, on the parish grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave.

Live music will be featured on two stages. The lineup:

  • Friday — Mean Jake, 6:30-10 p.m.; Bella Cain, 8-11 p.m.
  • Saturday — 16 Paces, 1-4:30 p.m.; Identity Crisis, 2-5:30 p.m.; Jackie Brown Band, 5:30-9 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
  • Sunday — Bryan O’Donnell Band, noon-2:30 p.m.; Off the Record, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; Dog House Charlie, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; The Britins, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The festival will feature carnival rides; basket, meat and super raffles, and games for children and adults. Children's games will be offered dfrom noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. A mermaid will tell stories from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday and a magician will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Festival food will include a fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and a chicken dinner from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. Food tents will provide meatball, beef and homemade Italian sausage bombers, as well as brats, roasted corn, pizza, burgers, hot dogs, nachos, popcorn and giant cream puffs. Beverages include beer, wine and soda.

Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee and no fee for parking.

