CALEDONIA — The annual St. Rita Family Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 17-19, on the parish grounds, 4339 Douglas Ave.
The festival will again feature carnival rides and children's midway games.
The church will offer a Friday fish fry from 5 to 7 p.m. for $9 for adults and $5 for children. A chicken dinner will be available from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday for $10.
Food tents will provide meatball, beef and homemade Italian sausage sandwiches, as well a pizza, corn-on-the-cob, cream puffs and ice cream. Soda, beer and wine will also be sold.
There will be meat and gift basket raffles, and various adult games will be ongoing throughout the festival. The super raffle will award up to $5,000 in prize money.
Entertainment will feature 10 bands over the three days. The lineup:
Festival/West Tent
- Friday — Duosonic, 6:30-10 p.m.
- Saturday — Ian & The Dream, 1-4:30 p.m.; Jackie Brown Band, 5:30-9 p.m.
- Sunday — Bryan O'Donnell Band, noon-2:30 p.m.; Doghouse Charlie, 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Main/Beer Tent
- Friday — Bella Cain, 8-11 p.m.
- Saturday — Identity Crisis, 2-5:30 p.m.; Cherry Pie, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Sunday — Hammered Brass Band, 12:30-3:30 p.m.; The Britins, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
The youth tent will feature a DJ/karaoke from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday. Tony Baca the Magician will be wandering the grounds from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sunday.
Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission. The fee for parking after 5 p.m. is $3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.