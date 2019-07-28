KENOSHA — St. Peter Catholic Church will hold its annual Family Festival Friday through Sunday, Aug. 2-4, on the church grounds, 2224 30th Ave.
A fish fry will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Entertainment features Tim Castle's Tribute to Country Legends from 6:30 to 10 p.m.
On Saturday, Chuckaroo and The Fabulous Memories will be featured from 3 to 6:30 p.m. and the Doo Wop Daddies will perform from 7:15 to 10:45 p.m.
An outdoor Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Eddie Butts Band performs from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
Raffle prizes include $7,000 for first place; a Wolf Islander Moped 50cc for second; a Trek Verve Hybrid Bike for third; $250 for fourth and $100 for fifth. Tickets cost $2 each.
The silent auction booth features more than 200 baskets including a Lake Michigan fishing charter, Milwaukee Brewers game tickets, Samsung BlueRay 3D Home Entertainment System, family portrait certificates, Polaroid camera drone, golf package, Shark Robot vacuum, Wisconsin Dells Wilderness Resort package and a Truly Me American Boy with All-Star Hockey accessories.
All weekend there will be inflatables, a bake sale and children’s games. Food includes kugelis (Lithuanian potatoes), Vignieri's hot beef sandwiches, DeRango's pizza, brats, Lithuanian sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, potato booth, cheese curds, pretzels, desserts and ice cream. Beer, wine and sold will be sold.
Festival hours are from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, 3 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 3 to 9 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.
