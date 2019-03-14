RACINE — The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corp., steps off at noon Saturday, March 16, at the corner of State and Main streets. It may be the 13th year of the parade, but don’t let that number fool you, there will be plenty of luck flooding the streets during this day of Irish celebration.
“This parade is the official kick off to spring in Downtown and we are thrilled to be able to offer such a fun and festive event to our community for 13 years running,” said Kelly Kruse, Downtown Racine Corp. executive director.
The parade route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.
At 11 a.m., the pre-parade festivities begin on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets. Children can burn off some energy by taking a few laps around the ice rink. For those who do not have their own skates, there will be free rentals inside the warming station. Any form of identification must be used as collateral in order to rent skates.
Beginning at 11:30 a.m., members of the Trinity Academy of Irish Dance give a performance that will make parade viewers want to jig along with them. Hot cocoa and cookies will be sold on Monument Square during the pre-parade and parade.
Featured parade entries include Indian Motorcycle of Racine with about 15 roaring bikes, CNH Industrial with a few larger than life tractors, skaters from the Root River Rollers and the youth hip-hop dance group, Sweatshop Movement.
St. Pat’s Day 5K
New this year, in partnership with 5kevents.org, the parade will be host to the sixth annual St. Pat’s Day 5K at 11:50 a.m. Packet pickup will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., and at 10 a.m. on race day at Pepi’s Bar and Grill, 618 Sixth St. For those working their way up to a 5K, the race organizers are also featuring a Paddy’s 0.08ish K. To register, go to www.stpatsday.5K.run.
Both races will start near Pepi’s Bar and Grill, run east on Sixth Street and continue north on Main Street. The 0.08ish K will end at The Brickhouse on Main Street. The 5K will continue on towards the lakefront along the Lake Michigan Pathway, and finish where the parade starts at State and Main streets. Parade goers can look for the top male and female finishers as they will join the parade procession upon their completion of the 5K.
“We will run the parade backwards in the beginning in order to take advantage of the Lake Michigan Pathway, then return to the parade with our top runners,” said Patrick Flynn, race director. “The Irish phrase for doing things backwards is ‘It’s so Irish’, so it’s only fitting to run the parade route this way.”
This run was previously held at Jose’s Blue Sombrero in Mount Pleasant. A new new 5K event called the Cinco K Mayo will be held there May 5.
Stay for the day
Immediately following the race, dozens of parade entries will march the Downtown streets, celebrating one of the community’s favorite traditions. Parade goers are invited to stick around after the parade and grab a bite to eat or a drink from one of over 45 Downtown establishments. Several downtown restaurants and bars will be featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials all day long.
Parking
Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.), Civic Centre Ramp (501 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 Seventh St.) for $2 all day.
