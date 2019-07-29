{{featured_button_text}}
RACINE — The annual St. Patrick Parish Festival will be held from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and from 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, on the church grounds, 1100 Erie St.

The festival will include live entertainment, a cash raffle, Cuddles the Clown, children’s games, face painting, balloon art, bouncy houses, vendor fair, princess pageant, silent auction and gift basket raffle. In addition to authentic Mexican food, fruit cups, snacks and beverages will be available.

Live entertainment will be featured each day. The lineup:

  • Saturday: Sonido Chester, 1 p.m.; Tremenda Aguila, 2 p.m.; Talent Show, 5 p.m.; Full Flavor, 6 p.m.; J. Torres, 9 p.m.
  • Sunday: Sonido Chester, 1 p.m.; Danza Azteca, 1:30 p.m.; Marachi, 3:15 p.m.; La Tapatia Dancing Horses, 4 p.m.; Grupo XC-Lencia, 6 p.m.; Grupo Los Plebes de la Sierra, 9 p.m.

The $1,500 raffle grand prize will be drawn at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.

