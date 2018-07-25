RACINE — St. Patrick Parish, 1100 Erie St., will hold its annual festival from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4, and from 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 5.
The festival will include children’s game, face painting, balloon art, bouncy houses, vendor fair, prince and princess pageant, silent auction and gift basket raffle.
Authentic Mexican food will be sold as well as corn-on-the-cob and Mexican corn, and the beer tent will include micheladas.
Saturday will feature live classic rock music by Full Flavor from 6 to 9 p.m. and Zueno Tejano from 9:15 to 11 p.m. Other entertainment will be provided Sonido Chester, Xtac, La Distancia de Villa de Allende and Sentimento Show.
Ballet Folklorico will perform each day and La Tapatia Dancing horses will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday.
The $1,500 grand raffle prize will be drawn at 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
