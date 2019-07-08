RACINE — The annual St. Lucy Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, July 12-14, on the St. Lucy Catholic Church grounds, 3101 Drexel Ave.
Friday features a fish fry dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. for $9. The country rock band Bella Cain will perform from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday features a pulled pork dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. for $9. The Doo-Wop Daddies will perform oldies from 2 to 5:30 p.m. and the Eddie Butts Band will play dance music from 7 to 10:30 p.m.
Sunday features a meat lasagna dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for $9. Southbound will perform its southern rock show from noon to 3 p.m. and The Britins, a Beatles tribute band, takes the stage from 5 to 8:15 p.m. A Kids parade takes place at 11:30 a.m.
The festival will feature children's games, bingo, a rummage sale, silent auction, bakery, meat sweepstakes and crafts. Beverages for sale include wine, beer and soda and food offerings include bombers, hot beef, hot dogs, chicken wings, onion rings, pizza and corn-on-the-cob.
A cash raffle will be held with the $5,000 grand prize drawing at 8:30 p.m. Sunday.
Festival hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday. A free shuttle will be available from Elmwood Plaza from 3:30 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
