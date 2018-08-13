Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Larry Lynne Band

Larry Lynne Band

CALEDONIA — The annual St. Louis Parish Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 18-19, on the parish grounds, 13207 Highway G.

The festival opens with an outdoor Mass at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Events each day include Granny's Attic (rummage), crafts, games, food court and beverage tent, raffles, bingo and an escape room.

Entertainment will be provided by the Larry Lynne Band from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Entertainment on Sunday will be provided by the Bruce Korosa Polka Band from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Do Wa Was from 3 to 6 p.m.

Sunday will feature a chicken dinner at 2 p.m. until sold out at a cost of $13 for adults and $6 for children, lazer tag from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., an antique car and tractor show from noon to 3 p.m., picnic games at 1 p.m., magic by Rick Allen at 1 p.m., Chay’s Tae Kwon Do demonstrations and lessons from 1 to 4 p.m., a voice auction at 2 p.m. and jaws of life demonstration at 3 p.m., face painting and farmers market until 6 p.m. Pie walks will be held throughout the afternoon.

There is no admission fee. Carry-ins are not allowed.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments