St. Joseph Festival.jpg

Feel Good Band

RACINE — The annual St. Joseph Family Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 23-25, on the St. Joseph Catholic Church grounds, 1532 N. Wisconsin St.

Fridays lineup includes a fish and shrimp fry dinner from 5 to 10 p.m. and live music by Chicago's Feel Good Band from 6 to 10 p.m.

Saturday features a rotisserie chicken dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Live music will be provided by Vern & the Originals from 1 to 4 p.m. and Fall Hazard from 6 to 10 p.m

Sunday offers brunch from 8:30 a.m. to noon, an outdoor Mass at 10:30 a.m. and live music by Elvis and all the King's Men from noon to 4 p.m. The festival raffle drawing takes place at 4 p.m.

Festival food, basket raffles, silent auction and inflatables will be available all weekend. Festival food includes meatball bombers, Italian beef, portabella mushrooms, hamburgers, hot dogs, roasted corn, fried dough, soda, water and beer.

Festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

