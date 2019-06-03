RACINE — St. John Nepomuk Parish, 1923 Green St., will be hold its annual parish festival, Bohemian Fest, Friday through Sunday, June 7-9.
The festival will feature food, live music, a basket raffle, craft and bake sale, silent auction, white elephant sale and a Czech booth.
Food to be sold includes brats, Italian sausage, hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, chicken wings, fresh sweet corn, popcorn, nachos, cotton candy, pretzels with cheese, super-sized chocolate chip cookies and ice cream. The sale of homemade Bohemian kolaches begins at 5 p.m. Friday until sold out.
The traditional Bohemian pork roast dinner will be sold from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at cost of $11. It includes sauerkraut, dumpling with gravy, beverage and dessert. Carryouts will be available.
Musical entertainment for the weekend is as follows:
- Friday — Fall Hazard, 6:30-10:30 p.m.
- Saturday — Dusonic, 7-11 p.m.
- Sunday — Elvis and All the King's Men," noon-3:30 p.m.
A golf outing will be held on Saturday, and a Kids Fest takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
Festival hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. An outdoor Mass takes place at 9:45 a.m. Sunday.
