RACINE — The annual St. George Serbian Orthodox Church Picnic will be held from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, on the church grounds, 826 State St.

The picnic will feature live Serbian music, dancing and food including cevapi (grilled sausages); roast chicken, pig and lamb; sarma; pljeskavica (Servian hamburgers), and homemade desserts and pastries.

Tours of the historical 61-year-old church will be available throughout the day. There will be Serbian themed clothing and accessories, a $10 T-shirt sale, beverages, candy, carnival games for children and a 50/50 raffle.

