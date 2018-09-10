Subscribe for 17¢ / day

RACINE — The annual Fall Fun Fest will be held Friday through Sunday, Sept. 14-16, on the St. Edward Catholic Church grounds, 1401 Grove Ave.

Activities on Friday and Saturday include games for all ages, bake sale, meat raffle, silent auction and grand raffle with a top prize of $1,000. Kewpees hamburgers will be for sale as well as brats, nachos and sweet corn.

Friday night features a fish fry from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Costs are $9 for adults and $7.50 for children. There will be a Vendor Fair in Schaefer Hall from 3 to 8 p.m. Music will be provided by Duosonic from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Saturday will feature a Mexican dinner of chicken flautas, beans and rice from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at a cost of $10. Music will be provided by Little Frankie and the Creeps from 2 to 4 p.m., Grimm Brothers from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and Well-Known Strangers from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.

The Knights of Columbus will hold a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Costs are $7 for adults, and $6 for seniors and children ages 4-12. An outdoor Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. (weather permitting).

Festival hours are 5 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, 1 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee.

