{{featured_button_text}}

WIND LAKE — The annual St. Clare Street Fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, at St. Clare Church, 7616 Fritz St.

The event features crafters, rummage, vendors, farmers market and a cash raffle. The first car show will also be held with registration from 8 a.m to 1 p.m. and awards at 3 p.m. The Kathy Ann Trio will perform polka music from10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and The Sensations will play rock music from 1:30 to 5 p.m.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

A kick off to the event takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. A pig roast takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. and tickets must be purchased in advance for $15 for adults and $5 for children ages 12 and younger. There will be a silent auction of wildlife art and other items, and live classic rock music by Fall Hazard.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments