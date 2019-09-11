{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — The 60th annual Fall Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 21-22, on the St. Charles Borromeo Church grounds, 440 Kendall St. There is no admission fee.

The festival kicks off with a pig roast from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday at a cost of $8. Live '70s and '80s music will be provided by Ivory Tower from 7 to 11 p.m. An "80's Prom Night" costume contest with cash prizes will be held. The winner will be announced at 10 p.m. (must be present to win).

Sunday's events include a family style turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $11 for ages 13 and older, $10 for seniors 70 and older and $5 for ages 6 to 12. There is no charge for ages 5 and younger. Carryouts will be available for an additional $1.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Activities will include a silent auction, raffles, children's games, bake sale, face painting, bounce house, televised sports games and Hispanic community food tent. Live music will be provided by the Twin Rivers Band from 2 to 5:30.

Tickets for the car/cash raffle will be available for $50. The grand prize is $16,500 toward purchase of a new vehible from Miller Motors or Lynch GM Superstore or $15,000 cash. Only 1,250 tickets will be sold. The drawing will be held at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the beer tent. Call 262-206-5569 to purchase tickets.

For more information, go to www.mystcharles.org/parish/fall-festival.cfm.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments