BURLINGTON — The 59th annual St. Charles Fall Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-23, at St. Charles Borromeo Church & School, 449 Conkey St.

Saturday Night at the '70s begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and honors alumni from the 1970s. A '70s costume contest with cash prizes will be held with judging at 10 p.m. (must be present to win). A pig roast will be served until 8 p.m.

Saturday will feature live music from 7 to 11 p.m. by Ivory Tower.

Sunday features a family-style turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $11 for seniors ages 70 and older and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts cost $1 extra.

Sunday will have live music by the Twin Rivers Band from 2 to 5:30 p.m., other raffles, produce/bake sale, silent auction, Hispanic community food tent, games, face painting, bouncy house, concessions, bloody marys and Miller beer products.

Car/cash raffle tickets will be sold each day with the drawing at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the beer tent. Thirty-nine cash prizes will be awarded totaling $30,000. The grand prize is $16,500 toward purchase of a new vehicle from Miller Motors or Lynch GM Superstore or $15,000 cash. Tickets cost $50 and only 1,250 tickets will be sold. Sweepstakes tickets will also be sold for $1.

Festival hours are 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the parish office at 262-763-2260 or go to www.mystcharles.org/parish/fall-festival.cfm.

