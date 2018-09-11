BURLINGTON — The 59th annual St. Charles Fall Festival will be held Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 22-23, at St. Charles Borromeo Church & School, 449 Conkey St.
Saturday Night at the '70s begins at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and honors alumni from the 1970s. A '70s costume contest with cash prizes will be held with judging at 10 p.m. (must be present to win). A pig roast will be served until 8 p.m.
Saturday will feature live music from 7 to 11 p.m. by Ivory Tower.
Sunday features a family-style turkey dinner from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults, $11 for seniors ages 70 and older and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children ages 5 and younger eat free. Carryouts cost $1 extra.
Sunday will have live music by the Twin Rivers Band from 2 to 5:30 p.m., other raffles, produce/bake sale, silent auction, Hispanic community food tent, games, face painting, bouncy house, concessions, bloody marys and Miller beer products.
Car/cash raffle tickets will be sold each day with the drawing at 5:45 p.m. Sunday in the beer tent. Thirty-nine cash prizes will be awarded totaling $30,000. The grand prize is $16,500 toward purchase of a new vehicle from Miller Motors or Lynch GM Superstore or $15,000 cash. Tickets cost $50 and only 1,250 tickets will be sold. Sweepstakes tickets will also be sold for $1.
Festival hours are 5:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. For more information, call the parish office at 262-763-2260 or go to www.mystcharles.org/parish/fall-festival.cfm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.