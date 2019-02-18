Try 1 month for 99¢
An antique buggy and sleigh are part of the "Spirit of Racine Entreapreneurs" exhibit at Racine Business Center.

RACINE — The "Spirit of Racine Entrepreneurs" exhibit will be open for tours from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, at the Racine Business Center, 1405 16th St.

The museum, located on the second floor, highlights various companies that manufactured products in the nation's first business incubator including Modine Manufacturing Co., Webster Electric, Dumore, Wheary Luggage and many others.

Items on display include an 1880s sleigh and an old doctor's buggy (both made by the Racine Wagon & Carriage Co.), phonographs, agricultural products, toy riding horses, and a variety of other items all made in Racine. Visitors will be able to view old Racine maps and phonebooks. In addition, 20 old circus posters from Racine, some dating back to the 1930s, will also be on display.

