BURLINGTON — The Spinning Top & Yo-Yo Museum, 533 Milwaukee Ave., is offering a hands-on program and tour for ages 4 to adult from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24 and Dec. 1.
The program and tour include hands-on test runs with 40 hands-on tops, top action games and optical spinners of many styles; more than 1,000 tops and yo-yos on exhibit, both antique and modern; videos about top spinning, and an I Spy Hunt for all to try.
Visitors will also see the actual MGM movie top props from the movie “My Summer Story,” a sequel to “A Christmas Story.” A spinning top expert will reenact a scene from the movie using a top that was used on the movie set, and stories about working on the movie set, which had the same producer and director as “A Christmas Story,” will be told.
Antique and modern tops, award winning yo-yos, unusual spinning toys and tops from around the world are on exhibit.
Admission is $15. A discount is offered for groups of five or more who pay at least two days in advance. Tickets are required by calling 262-763-3946.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.