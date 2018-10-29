RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., invites the public to “ARTERY 13,” a collaborative fine arts show that is presented in a beat-era coffee house atmosphere at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Visitors will be able to see the artwork created by Spectrum Gallery artists that was inspired by the poetry of the Root River Poets. They will be invited to create drawings or poetry themselves on the walls covered in newsprint, and can sit at café-style tables and draw or write to live music. Refreshments will be served.
An open mic will follow the ARTERY performances where people can read their poetry. There is no admission fee.
The exhibit continues through Dec. 16. Some artwork is for sale. Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday or by appointment. Call 262-634-4345.
