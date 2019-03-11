RACINE — "Artist's Favorites" will be on exhibit through March 31 at Spectrum Gallery located in the East building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.
These artists have chosen a wide variety of two- and three-dimensional work for display: Noah Bober, digital art; Gayle Bogdanowitz, sculpture; Greg Colandrea, ceramics; Bill Girdzius, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone and Tom Simonson, photography; Sonja Sinclair, drawing and painting; Jo Thul, painting; and Denise Zingg, painting and photography. Many of these works are for sale.
Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Call 262-634-4345.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.