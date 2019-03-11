Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — "Artist's Favorites" will be on exhibit through March 31 at Spectrum Gallery located in the East building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St.

These artists have chosen a wide variety of two- and three-dimensional work for display: Noah Bober, digital art; Gayle Bogdanowitz, sculpture; Greg Colandrea, ceramics; Bill Girdzius, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone and Tom Simonson, photography; Sonja Sinclair, drawing and painting; Jo Thul, painting; and Denise Zingg, painting and photography. Many of these works are for sale.

Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment. Call 262-634-4345.

