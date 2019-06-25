{{featured_button_text}}
Denise Zing artwork

"Cynthia in the Red Room" by Denise Zingg will be on display starting Saturday as part of "The Art of the Portrait" exhibit at Spectrum Gallery. 

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., will open its current show, "The Art of the Portrait," from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 29. 

Artists exhibiting work in this show are Bill Girdzius, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Jo Thul and Denise Zingg. A variety of subjects and art media will be exhibited and many will be for sale. 

Spectrum Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment by calling at 262-634-4345. Spectrum Gallery is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping artists by providing a non-judgmental space and empowering artists to choose their own work for exhibition.

For more information, go to www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org.

