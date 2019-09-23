RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, Racine’s longest operating cooperative gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., invites the public to view "Racine Art Educators Faculty” show through Oct. 6.
Stylistically diverse, two- and three-dimensional artwork from current and former public and private elementary, middle and high school art educators will be on display with many pieces for sale. Spectrum celebrates the importance of art educators in nurturing and guiding the creative abilities of students in the Racine community and as being artists in their own right.
Exhibitors include Christine Bohn, Eric Borchert, Izzy Buikus, Alana Cacciotti, Emma Dannehl, Michele Feiner, Anna Gleason, Raena Karolus, Kimberly Kingma, Robin Kinney, Rebecca McGowan, Amy Meisterheim, Samantha Moel, Mark Murphy, Jessie Nordling, Steven Quirke, Ronald Rosales, Vicki Schmitz, Julie Trafton, Dan Velasquez, Katie White, Nancy Wolf, Holly Wolff-Mattick and Denise Zingg.
Gallery hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment; call 262-634-4345. There is no admission fee.
