Great Grey

"Great Grey" a scratchboard piece by Jeff Logic.

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the East Building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., announces the opening of “The Black and White (and shades of gray) Invitational Show” from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 11.

A wide variety of media is represented including drawing, scratchboard, painting, photography, ceramics and mixed media from the following artists: Eileen Black, Karen Broman, Greg Colandrea, Fred Dacquisto, Mark Geise, Carol Hansen, Alice Hazarian, Ann Henkes, Louis T. Hills, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Jerry Jarvinen, James A. Kipfer, Michael LaPointe, Jeff Logic, Mary Ann Logic, Alex Mandli, Craig Matheus, Billie Morrow, Barbara Pettibone, Lance Raichert, Perry Rossmiller, Carol Lee Saffioti-Hughes, Marlene Salley, Randall Sattys, Lewis Schultz, Phil Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Scott Skogstad, Jo Thul, Aemilliana Treiber, Charles E. Willis Jr., Michael Wilson and Denise Zingg.

The show runs through June 9. Hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment; call 262-634-4345.

Free art for mothers

Spectrum Gallery will give one piece free artwork to mothers that visit the gallery from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 12 (Mother’s Day). Artwork includes drawings, watercolors, acrylics, photographs and ceramics.

