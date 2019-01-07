RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., will host a “January Invitational Show” Jan. 12-Feb. 3. The opening reception will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12.
A variety of artworks in drawing, painting, photography, mixed media, ceramics, sculpture and assemblage are exhibited and many are for sale.
Artists participating in the show include Eileen Black, Noah Bober, Gayle Bogdanowitz, Greg Colandrea, Mark Giese, Doreen Grau, Bill Girdzius, Ann Henkes, Jerry Jarvinen, Stephen Kalmar, Emma Knoll, Jeff Logic, Mary Ann Logic, Michael LaPointe, Alex Mandli, Barbara Pettibone, Missy Isely-Poltrock, Weston Rayfield, Lewis Schultz, Phil Schultz, Tom Simonson, Sonja Sinclair, Scott Skogstad, Jo Thul, James T. Wardrip, Caitlin Wefler, Amanda Welch, Matt Wes, Michael Wilson and Denise Zingg.
Spectrum Gallery is a nonprofit alternative gallery dedicated to helping artists by showcasing them in a non-judgmental space, empowering each artist to choose their own work for exhibition. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call Spectrum at 262-634-4345 or go to www.spectrumschoolandgallery.org. To find the gallery using GPS, put in 2050 Wisconsin Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.