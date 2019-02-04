RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st. St., announces the opening of its annual valentine show, “Wear A Heart — Get Some Art!,” from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9.
Artwork based on the many aspects of love from Spectrum Gallery artists will be on display with many for sale. These artists have also created a variety of artwork including drawings, paintings, ceramics, photography and mixed media to give away to anyone wearing a heart to the gallery (one per person while supplies last). Those who do not have a heart will be given one.
Spectrum has also teamed up with Versiti volunteers to inform people on how to be an organ donor.
The show continues through March 3. Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment by calling 262-634-4345. To find the gallery using GPS, put in 2050 Wisconsin Ave.
