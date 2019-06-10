{{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — An intimate Summer Solstice Concert with Brent Mitchell will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, in the historic 1859 Somers Town Hall at Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road.

Mitchell is a singer/songwriter, poet and storyteller.

The $40 fee includes hors d'oeuvres, craft beer from Public Brewery and soft drinks. Tickets are available at Hawthorn Hollow, Alpaca Art and Sheepish. Proceeds benefit Hawthorn Hollow.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments