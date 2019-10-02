{{featured_button_text}}
Solberg bowls

Woodturned bowls by Harold Solberg.

RACINE — Woodturner Harold Solberg is the featured artist through Oct. 31 at the Artists Gallery, 401 Main St.

“Natures Designs Enhanced on the Lathe” features bowls, plates, vases, jewelry and novelties of turned wood with satin finishes made by Solberg. He is one of the founding members of the Artists Gallery now celebrating its 21st anniversary. Solberg has been turning wood for more than 50 years and is a member of Milwaukee Woodturners and the American Association of Woodturners. Most of the wood he uses is salvaged from trees taken down in southeastern Wisconsin.

An opening reception with Solberg will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, during First Fridays.

Oct. 4 is also the last day of the Artists Gallery silent auction closing at 8:30 p.m. Winners of the auctioned art will be contacted by phone and or email.

The Artists Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. For more information, go to artistsgalleryinracine.com.

