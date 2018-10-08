KENOSHA — As part of the Chamber Music Series, a cappella vocal band Six Appeal will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 18, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Six Appeal is an award-winning vocal ensemble known for its eccentric style and electrifying energy. The sextet performs in a variety of styles, from pop to jazz to classic rock, and its repertoire spans decades of music.
After securing a national championship at the Harmony Sweepstakes a Cappella Festival in 2012, the group gained national recognition in the a cappella community. This year, Six Appeal won an international competition at the Moscow Spring a Cappella Festival and was a featured performer at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Tickets cost $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 55 and older and $5 for students with a valid ID. Go to www.carthage.edu/tickets or call the Fine Arts box office at 262-551-6661.
Go to www.carthage.edu/chamber to view the full schedule of performers in the 2018-19 Chamber Music Series.
