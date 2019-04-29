RACINE — Sonja Sinclair will be the guest artist of Photographic Design Gallery & Framing, 411 Sixth St., during the First Fridays on Friday, May 3. The gallery will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. with a reception from 6 to 9 p.m.
Sinclair's interest in drawing began at an early age in elementary school with a strong love of horses. She began with crayons and evolved into drawing with pencils and pastels. After taking art classes throughout her school years, Sinclair enrolled at Gateway Technical Institute with the thought of pursuing a career in interior design. Her interest in art prevailed and she enrolled at the newly founded Spectrum School of the Arts as its first student.
Pastel animal portraits and landscapes are the subjects of the exhibit which will be on display until May 31.
Photographic Design Gallery & Framing is open for all downtown events and by appointment. Call 262-633-9899.
