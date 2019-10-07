{{featured_button_text}}
Cyanotype postcard

A cyanotype postcard by Tom Simonson.

RACINE — “Just Racine, Cyanotypes” by Tom Simonson is the featured exhibit Oct. 12-Nov. 10 at Spectrum Gallery, located in the east Building of the DeKoven Center, 2050 Wisconsin Ave. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12.

The show features a collection of 20 familiar Racine architectural images created with historical methods combined with a modern digital photographic process. A timeline of this process is also presented and visitors will see how Simonson worked with a digital photograph, converting it to a digital negative and applying the cyanotype process to create the final image. Cyanotype — with a short range of bluish tones — was the first imaging process made from a photographic negative to paper in 1842.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

Many of Simonson's works are for sale. Gallery hours are noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in October, and noon to 4 p.m. beginning in November. The exhibit can also be seen by appointment by calling 262-634-4345.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments