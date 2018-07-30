Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Truman

An image of Harry S. Truman by Tom Simonson.

RACINE — Spectrum Gallery, located in the east building of the DeKoven Center, 600 21st St., is featuring "My Faces of History," a one-person show by Tom Simonson, Aug. 4-26. An opening reception will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4.

He will show a collection of portraits of people who had a significant effect on how he views the world.

“This is a collection of introspective portraits of people who in my lifetime were news makers who had, in one fashion or another, had a significant effect on my life," said Simonson. "Some are people who because of their defining qualities, inspired me or became a person that I admired. My Faces include more presidents, generals and dictators and fewer athletes and entertainers, probably because my formative years included the Great Depression and World War II."

The portraits did not emerge from Simonson's original photography but rather are original multi-layered compositions of readily available online photographs that he created on his computer. These compositions started as digital images and were then inverted and printed as negative transparencies. The final contact prints are black and white silver gelatin on fiber paper produced using the wet chemical process in the Spectrum darkroom.

Spectrum Gallery is open from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment. Call 262-634-4345.

