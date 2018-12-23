RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s final Signature Spotlight concert of the season, “Superstar: A Tribute to Andrew Lloyd Webber,” will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Andrew Lloyd Webber has produced some of the most memorable tunes in all of musical theater — from "Phantom of the Opera" to "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," "Cats," "Evita," "Starlight Express" and more. Singers can audition for this vocal extravaganza that will pay tribute to the superstar of Broadway when it takes the stage on Saturday, Feb. 9.
Spotlight Star auditions will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. are open to any freshman through senior attending high school in the area. Selected soloist and ensemble auditions, open to ages 18 and older, will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Limited rehearsals will require strong singers to learn music on their own with only a few coaching sessions.
Those interested in auditioning must sign up for a 30-minute time slot. Bring sheet music and sing 60 to 90 seconds of a prepared Andrew Lloyd Webber song. An accompanist will be provided. Register for a time slot by calling the Theatre Guild at 262-633-4218. For more information, go to www.racinetheatre.org.
