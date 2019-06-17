RACINE — Auditions for the Racine Theatre Guild’s first Signature Spotlight concert of the season, “The Ladies of the Grand Ole Opry,” will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 27, at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.
Dedicated to honoring country music’s rich history and dynamic present, the Grand Ole Opry has been called “the home of American music.” This concert highlights legendary female artists and new rising stars.
The Signature Spotlight Concert Series is a trio of musical revue concerts featuring volunteer singers from the Racine area with varying themes and song styles.
A Spotlight Star (female high school student) will also be featured during each concert. Spotlight Star auditions will be held from 5:30 to 6 p.m. and are open to any female incoming freshman through senior attending high school in our area. Selected soloist auditions, open to women 18 and older, will follow from 6 to 8 p.m. Limited rehearsals will require singers to learn music on their own with only a few coaching sessions. The concert performance will take place at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for a 30-minute time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or go to www.racinetheatre.org. Bring sheet music and sing 30-60 seconds of a prepared song in the concert’s style. An accompanist will be provided.
