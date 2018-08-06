KENOSHA — Kenosha's Summer Shakespeare series is back for its fifth year and features the comedy "Twelfth Night, or, What You Will" by Kenosha's very own Fleeing Artists Theatre. The performance will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 16, at Union Park, Seventh Avenue and 46th Street.
As one of Shakespeare's final comedies, it is considered by many to be the play where Shakespeare perfected his comedic formulae. Viola is a young woman who survives a shipwreck and finds herself stranded in a foreign land. She quickly disguises herself as a man to hide her identity, and begins working for — and falling in love with — the Duke Orsino (who thinks she is a man).
He tasks Viola with courting the beauteous Olivia in his name, but Olivia soon falls in love with the disguised Viola. This love triangle continually escalates to hilarious results: especially when Viola's twin brother Sebastian arrives on the scene. This play boasts broad characters, larger-than-life comic situations, witty wordplay and music.
There is no admission fee. People should bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating.
