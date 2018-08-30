RACINE — St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 826 State St., welcomes the public to its annual Serbian Festival, one of the last church festivals of the season, from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 1-2.
Church tours, live music, homemade entrees and desserts, bar beverages, children's games and raffles will all be part of the festivities.
The St. George Orthodox Church building was built as a congregational church in 1851. Since then, it had a fire (1854), been struck by lightning, became a dance hall and finally transitioned to a Serbian Orthodox church in 1957. The church, which celebrated its 60th anniversary this past year, features leaded stained-glass windows, hand painted icons and an antique chandelier. Tours will be available upon request.
Live music
Serbian music and dance is a large part of the the Serbian culture and will be featured at the festival. There will be line dancing both days. No experience is required to line dance; instruction will be given. Dancing is enjoyed by young and old, veterans and newcomers.
Food
Serbian food is among the most loved in America. Many different lunch and dinner entrees will be served at the festival including cevapi (grilled sausages made from beef, pork, and lamb), sarma (pickled cabbage leaves stuffed with pork, beef, rice, garlic and seasonings), rotisserie chicken, roast lamb, roast pig, pleskavice (Serbian hamburger), roasted corn and barbecued roast pork sandwiches. Carryouts will be available. All meats are slow roasted over wood charcoal and basted in their own juices then hand cut.
Homemade Serbian desserts are a highlight of the festival. Some of the best include three kinds of pita: Apple, cherry and cheese. Pita is a traditional Serbian dish made with many layers of phyllo dough and butter, layered with apples and sugar, cherries or cheese. Homemade Serbian doughnuts, called krofne, will also be served hot and rolled in sugar. A variety of homemade Serbian cookies will also be available for purchase, as well as a variety of beverages from the bar and Serbian specialties.
Children's games
The festival will feature a variety of children’s games for $1 to $2 each. Games include a lollipop tree pull, Plinko, prize punch (filled with prizes from Racine area businesses), Bozo buckets, ring toss, tic tac toe and 7-11. Prizes are awarded.
Serbian Culture Corner
The Serbian Culture Corner will be dedicated to the Serbian culture and dance. Various items will be displayed for guests to learn more about the Serbian culture including traditional dance outfits (nosnje), handmade doilies (milje), maps of Serbia and other items that could be found in any Serbian home.
Raffle
Raffle tickets will be for sale during the festival for $1. Prizes range from $100 to $1,000. Winners do not need to be present to win. The drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Sunday.
A 1980 Zastava 750 Fica will also be raffled off and will be displayed on the church grounds. It was made in Serbia and shipped to the United States. Tickets are $20 each or three for $50. Only 750 tickets will be sold.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.