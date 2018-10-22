RACINE COUNTY — The following senior centers will host Halloween parties Thursday, Oct. 25:
- Racine Senior Center at Ministries of North Pointe, 3825 Erie St., Racine, will host a Halloween costume party from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The noon luncheon for $5 will be catered by Infusino's and include fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, rolls with butter and dessert. Reservations are required by calling Carol Gallagher, director, at 262-681-6495.
- Burlington Senior Center, 587 E. State St., Burlington, will host a Halloween Bash from 1 to 3 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be served and an Elvis impersonator will provide entertainment. A costume judging contest will be held. Admission is $5.
